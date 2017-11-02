‘Wowowin’ salutes heroes of Marawi City

Christmas came early for soldiers who risked their lives in Marawi City after they were honored and recognized in the popular game show “Wowowin” on GMA 7 last Thursday and Friday.



Senator Cynthia Villar, retired Armed Forces of the Philippines Chief of Staff and incoming Local Government Undersecretary Gen. Eduardo Año and game show host Willie Revillame led the program in paying tribute to the brave Filipino soldiers.

Three lucky soldiers in the studio went home with house and lot courtesy of Bria Homes, which were donated by Senator Villar. They are Piccolo Dela Cruz, of Malabon; Fernando Julian, Pangasinan; and Jesus Pancho III, General Trias, Cavite. They went home with certificates to their new house and lot.

“On behalf of our family, makakaasa kayo na we will be very supportive of the Armed Forces of the Philippines.

Nagpapasalamat po kami kay Willie Revillame at sa kanilang ‘Wowowin.’ Sila ang nagbigay ng opportunity sa amin para ipakita sa inyo ang aming suporta at pagmamahal sa Armed Forces of the Philippines. At makaka-asa kayo na hindi matatapos dito ang tulong namin sa inyo. Marami pong salamat at magandang gabi sa inyong lahat,” said Mrs. Villar before she raffled off the three major prizes on national television.

Revillame donated P2 million for the families who lost their loved ones due to the crisis and another P1 million for the wounded soldiers.

“Hindi ito naging madali kasi inisip namin paano namin kayo isasama, lalong lalo na po yung mga ating wounded, galing ng hospital.

“Tapos naisip ko nung isang araw, tinawagan ko si Ms. Nini (Rubia-Enrique), s’ya po yung secretary ni Ma’m Cynthia Villar. Pwede ba akong humingi ng bahay para maipagkaloob ko lang sa kanila, ipapa-raffle ko lang? Parang sinusuwerte po tayo. Wala pang tatlong oras, agad-agad sabi ni Ma’m magbigigay s’ya ng tatlong house and lot,” said Revillame.

Some soldiers also received cash prizes and other products from the show’s sponsors when they took part in the game segments of the program.

No more Marawi crisis

Ano also paid tribute to the soldiers who he called as “the true heroes of the country.”

“At makaka-asa kayo, ang buong sambayanang Pilipino, the Armed Forces of the Philippines will always champion the cause, the interest of our country. At sabi ko nga, wala ng magaganap pang Marawi crisis in the future,” he said.

“At gusto kong saluduhan ang ating mga magigiting na sundalo. Lalo na yung mga nakipaglaban sa Marawi at yung mga kasama nating bayani. Nagpapasalamat ako sa mga tulong na umabot sa kanila at sa’yo rin Willie. Alam ko na walang halaga na pwedeng tumapat sa buhay ng ating sundalo.

“Gusto natin ang ating sundalo ay buhay na bayani. Pero dahil sa aming sinumpaang tungkulin, may mga pagkakataong dapat ibuwis natin ang ating sariling buhay para sa ating bansa, At ang mga tulong na dumating sa ating mga pamilya, kahit papaano ay nabawasan ang ating lungkot, pagdadalamhati at para sila ay makapag-move on sa buhay.

“Pero nakakatuwa nito ang mga ibang pamilya, na ang ilang anak nila ay gustong magsundalo at maglingkod, At ang pinakamasarao sa pakiramdam namin ay ang suporta ng buong sambayang Pilipino. This is enough to inspire us, to do more, and perform more, and sacrifice even our own lives for the cause of our country,” said Ano.

