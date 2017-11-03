Alisah Bonaobra returns as Wild Card Act on ‘X Factor UK’

It seems that the Voice of the Philippines 2014 runner-up Alisah Bonaobra doesn’t take no for answer.

Last Saturday, the 22-year-old singer returned as the Girls Wild Card Act on the “X Factor UK” reality show as she thanked all those who voted for her.



“Yes. You heard it right, WE ARE BACK ON THE X FACTOR TRACK!!! THANK YOU VERY MUCH for all those who voted and supported me WORLDWIDE, most especially all the BRITISH PEOPLE who are still believing in me and are accepting my talent here in UNITED KINGDOM!” said Alisah on Facebook.

“My X FACTOR JOURNEY is all in your hands now. You can really be a BIG PART in pursuing my DREAM!

“HOPE TO SEE YOU ALL IN THE NEXT LIVESHOW!!! #XFACTOR #Alisah #AlisahBonaobra #SharonOusbourne.”

This wasn’t the first time that Alisah escaped elimination in the television series.

Earlier, Alisah fell off out of the boot camp despite her powerful singing voice. She begged for another chance from the judges.

After she gave an impromptu acapella performance, Alisah was saved.

Then came the Six Chair Challenge where she was booted off for another singer.

Dismayed, the audience chanted “Bring her back!” and Alisah returned for the competition.

“I don’t think this battle to be over yet. This battle is for my family. Being in a boot camp is very hard. It is very overwhelming…full of tears.

“After Simon (Cowell) said no, I was devastated because I was upset. I sang it again.

Simon then told Alisah: “Based on what I have heard and what you have done down there, you should get to the next round.”

Alisah said that she wanted her family to be proud of her during the competition.

“I just can’t believe this is happening…a dream come true. I made my family very proud of me.

“My life in the Philippines is very hard hard. It is not stable. I have a voice and I can sing and I can make money from it. It’s the only way that I can help them,” she said.

