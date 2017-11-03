Baby and Our Lady of Victory

MARIAN DEVOTEE – Writer-producer-director Baby R. Nebrida is a Marian devotee. Every so often, she hears Mass and prays at Our Lady of Victory convent in New Manila, QC. Yes, she prayed to Our Lady of Victory for the success of her film “Across the Crescent Moon,” a meaningful action-drama on human trafficking; on peace, love, and harmony between Muslims and Christians.



There were initial disappointments, but in the end Our Lady of Victory heard Baby’s prayers.

AWARDS – “Across the Crescent Moon” recently won two best picture awards.

At the Catholic Mass Media Awards (CMMA), it was adjudged best film by students all over the country. It bested two entries in last year’s Metro Manila Film Festival. It’ll be recalled that “Across the Crescent Moon” was unfairly ignored by MMFF jurors, surprising showbiz observers who rightly felt it was perfect filmfest material.

Earlier, at the International Film Festival Manhattan (IFFM) in New York, “Across the Crescent Moon” won the Best Feature Global…and was also given the Best Ensemble Acting Award. The film stars Matteo Guidicelli, Alex Godinez, Dina Bonnevie, Gabby Concepcion, Sandy Andolong, Joem Bascon, and Christopher de Leon.

The IFFM honored Christopher with a Lifetime Achievement Award in Acting. People behind IFFM watched Christopher in “Across the Crescent Moon,” where the actor played a Muslim father and were impressed, saying he was indeed a great actor.

JOURNEY – This year, Baby and her two children, Christie and Jodi, went on a so-called cinematic journey. Cannes (film market), Hawaii, where “Across the Crescent Moon” opened the Honolulu International Film Festival, and New York for IFFM. Christie and Jodi are Baby’s associates for cinema.

Baby R. Nebrida says: “To God be the Glory! Many thanks – Our Lady of Victory!”

Amen to that.

