Dog hater turns dog lover

On our TV show “Matanglawin,” we met a lady who used to hate dogs but who is now a proud fur mommy to three Chow Chows.



Sharon Reyes bought a dog only when a niece of hers persuaded her. She started with a black Chow Chow named Dave. He was quickly followed by Andi and then Tanner.

Now a proud “fur mommy” Ms. Reyes invests in the comfortable lifestyles of her dogs. She even takes them to a café/deli that makes specialty meals for pets.

The Whole Pet Kitchen takes pride in its pet-centered deli and baked goods. Ms. Reyes and her fur babies are steady customers of the café/deli.

Ms. Reyes, now a happy dog convert, says dogs give humans so much love that the least we could do, as pet owners, is not just to treat them like pets but as part of the family.

It was heartwarming seeing her cuddling her fur babies.

•

Last Sunday (October 29) on “Matanglawin” at 9:45 am on ABS-CBN, we marked All Souls’ Day with a visit to Sagada in Mountain Province.

Our guest Wil Dasovich learned the meaning of the “bayawak” symbol found in Sagada’s famous hanging coffins, and why people there use death blankets and death chairs in burying their dead.

Viewers got a tour of the Ganduyan Museum as well, where all the town’s memories are hidden.

There was also the “DasoFam” where we tried the special Sagada dish “etag,” which can last for a year or two. Me? I loved dipping my hand in pottery.

“Matanglawin” airs every Sunday, 9:45 am on ABS-CBN and ABS-CBN HD. You can also watch online viaiwantv.com.ph and skyondemand.com.ph. For updates on the program, follow @MatanglawinTV on Facebook and Twitter.

•

Send your questions on anything and everything to Kuya Kim through my Twitter account @kuyakim_atienza using #AlaminKayKuyaKim.

Ating tuklasin ang mga bagay-bagay na di niyo pa alam. Walang ’di susuungin, lahat aalamin. Ito po si Kuya Kim, Matanglawin, only here in Tempo.

