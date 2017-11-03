Healing of the man with dropsy on the sabbath

Gospel Reading: Lk 14:1-6

On a sabbath Jesus went to dine at the home of one of the leading Pharisees, and the people there were observing him carefully. In front of him there was a man suffering from dropsy. Jesus spoke to the scholars of the law and Pharisees in reply, asking, “Is it lawful to cure on the sabbath or not?” But they kept silent; so he took the man and, after he had healed him, dismissed him. Then he said to them, “Who among you, if your son or ox falls into a cistern, would not immediately pull him out on the sabbath day?” But they were unable to answer his question.



REFLECTION

If your son or ox

falls into a cistern

The person is more important than the law. This is the heart of Jesus’ teaching as he feels he is being judged by the religious leaders around him for healing a man with dropsy on a sabbath. Jesus shows that even the law provides for the rescue of a person or an animal on a sabbath.

In a sense, then, there is no “sabbath” for doing good. As Jesus says in John, the Father is always at work (cf Jn 5:17). Mercy and the good of the person should triumph over concern for legal correctness.

Do we fall into the trap of legalism as to neglect to promote or save life?

* * *

SOURCE: “365 Days with the Lord,” ST PAULS, 7708 St. Paul Rd., SAV, Makati City (Phils.); Tel.: 895-9701; Fax 895-7328; E-mail: publishing@stpauls.ph; Website: http://www.stpauls.ph.

