Nanette Inventor: ‘I’m married to my family’

2 SHARES Share Tweet

SINGER-actress Nanette Inventor has said that she is happy being single all these years, adding that she is married to her family.



“There was nothing wrong with them (men). It was a choice. Because I don’t want to stay abroad. I love my career here. And I love my family so much. I am married to my family,” said Inventor when asked if there was something wrong with men who proposed to her, during an interview on “Tonight With Boy Abunda” on ABS CBN.

Inventor revealed that she rejected three Filipino-American men who proposed to her in the past.

“They are Fil-Ams. I don’t think I love them enough for me to marry them. Sabi kong ganyan, ‘I can’t leave my family.’ I don’t know. But it’s just like you and your mother (in reference to Abunda),” she said.

“Hindi ko alam kung bakit. But I’m very happy. Oy, ‘yung mga magpo-propose pa dyan, naghihintay pa rin ako ha! Baka nagkakamali kayo! Hindi ko pa gusto! Oo companionship, sige na!” she joked.

Inventor said that she does not regret anything about being single. “If I say something about regrets, no I don’t think so except for the health issues. ‘Yun lang talaga.

Many may not know it but Inventor has been teaching at the Philippine Christian University for 17 years now.

“And Wesleyan College now. Sa likod s’ya ng La Salle. It’s part of Wesleyan College in Cabanatuan. I just praised the Lord that I was given this award by Gawad Tanglaw sa Sining ng Edukasyon, Media at Komunikasyon. I’m in the Department of Communication. Just like Masscom,” she said.

“I teach communication skills. And then other than that, of course I teach about values.

“It’s so gratifying. I cannot exchange it even of the pay is not good. I don’t care about the pay. As long as my heart is very happy. I’m so happy.

“I’m strict. But the one thing that is so good about the mga estudyante, you learn a lot from them especially now mga millennial sila. Sabi ko ‘ano ba ang latest?’ Ako na nagtatatanong,” said Inventor.

Related

comments