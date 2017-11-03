Reed seeks first Bellevue crown

Ironman champion Tim Reed goes all out to foil fellow Australian Sam Betten’s three-peat bid as he seeks to nail his first 5150 crown in the Bellevue Resort Triathlon which unwraps Sunday at the Bellevue Resort in Panglao Island, Bohol.



Winner of the longer, tougher Ironman 70.3 Philippines (1.9km, 90k bike, 21k run) in Cebu the last three years, the 32-year-old Reed hopes to stamp his class in the 1.5km swim, 40km bike and 10km run event although he remains wary of his chances against an elite cast of rivals in the centerpiece men’s Open championship of the event organized by Sunrise Events Inc. and backed by title sponsor The Bellevue Resort.

That includes Betten, who has also primed himself up for a shot at a third straight crown along with Alex Polizzi, also of Australia and a veteran Ironman campaigner, and Rwanda’s Gabe Manner.

The 6-4 Betten beat Henry Beck by almost nine minutes to cap a back-to-back title feat last year with the victory also extending his run of 5150 romps to four, making him the triathlete to beat in the event capping SEI’s triathlon calendar for the year that included the Alaska IronKids series, Xterra Danao, Ironman 70.3 Subic and Regent 5150 Subic.

Meanwhile, Dimity Lee Duke is also all geared up for another crack at the championship in the women’s side of the event held on a course that has the entire field wrapped in excitement for its breathtaking landscape which Betten described as “perfect’ for triathlon.

The pristine Panglao Island, billed as one of the country’s top tourist destinations, boasts of natural wonders and attractions as well as artistic, cultural and historical treasures.

Panglao Island has also become a haven for weekend travelers and city folk looking for rest and relaxation.

