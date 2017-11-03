Storm on its way out of PH

By: Ellalyn V. Ruiz

Tropical depression “Ramil” (international name “Damrey”) intensified into a tropical storm while on its way out of the Philippine Area of Responsibility yesterday.



The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration estimated the location of Ramil at 365 kilometers west of Coron, Palawan or over the West Philippine Sea at noon yesterday.

Ramil has maximum sustained winds of 65 kilometers per hour and gustiness of up to 80 kph and moving west at 16 kph.

PAGASA has lifted all storm warnings over areas directly affected by the tropical cyclone.

