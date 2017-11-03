Tourists fall victim to Mt. Mayon muggers

By Niño N. Luces

CAMP OLA, Legazpi City – Fun was cut short for four tourists enjoying the sights near majestic Mt. Mayon Wednesday after they were accosted by gun-wielding robbers.



Chief Inspector Arthur Gomez of the Albay Provincial Police Office (PPO) said the victims, identified as Libbylin Barra y Ng, 49; Ma. Rhea Cayabyab y Bautista, 37; Ma. Rachel Cayabyab y Bautista, 24; and Katrina Barra y Villanueva, 24, were still visibly stunned relating how they were held at gunpoint by two men onboard a motorcycle while riding separate All Terrain Vehicles (ATVs) near the Lava Wall in the vicinity of Brgy. Mabinit.

Items taken from the victims include several mobile phones, credit cards, clothes and P5,000 cash.

Their guide, a certain Randolf Mesias y Alzaga, was also robbed of his mobile phone.

Alan Rañola, Albay Board Member and chairman of the committee on Tourism in Albay wants ATV operators in the area, including barangay officials and tanods to come up with necessary measures that would help prevent such incident from happening again.

Legazpi City Councilor Lilian Ramirez, chairman of the committee on Tourism in Legazpi, downplayed the incident deeming it an isolated case.

“Sa tagal nang panahon, ngayon lang ito nangyari,” Ramirez said.

