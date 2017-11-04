2 Pinoys in Time’s ‘Most Influential Teens of 2017’

By: PNA

Two Filipino youths made it to Time Magazine’s list of the 30 Most Influential Teens of 2017 – a list which takes into account “global impact through social media and overall ability to drive news.”



Hawaii-based male beauty guru and Internet superstar Brettman Rock, 19, made the cut after dominating social media with his hilarious blogs including his wacky make-up tutorials.

“There is nobody on the Internet more fabulous than Rock. Just ask him,” Time said. Rock has previously hosted the red carpet pre-program of the 65th Miss Universe pageant, and has already amassed over eight million Instagram followers as of posting.

Aside from Rock, St. Scholastica’s College-Manila ninth-grader Shibby de Guzman also made it to the list.

The 14-year-old student shot to fame when she led last year’s rallies against the burial of President Ferdinand E. Marcos at the Libingan ng mga Bayani in Taguig City.

De Guzman also joined protests against government programs, including the Duterte administration’s campaign against illegal drugs.

