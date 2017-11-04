28 trophies… and still counting

A-LIST – Yes. Allen Dizon has to date won 28 acting trophies… and still counting.

His latest triumph is in the A-List Warsaw (Poland) Film Festival. “Bomba” won the Special Jury Prize, where Allen shared the best lead star honors with co-actor Angellie Nicole Sanoy.



Producer (and Allen’s manager) Dennis Evangelista said the best actor award was chosen from the Jury Prize nominees.

But this is the first time the jurors opted to give it to two – Allen and Angellie – which caught the Warsaw filmfest committee by surprise. It made only one trophy, but promised to send the second trophy (along with the cash prize) later.

The Jury Prize citation was received by director Ralston Jover.

Allen and Angellie, then 11 years old, were together a decade ago in Cinemalaya’s “Patikul,” directed by Joel Lamangan. She won the breakthrough award from the Golden Screen (Empress).

“Bomba” was initially banned by the MTRCB for being “too violent” and its “sexual content.”

‘BREAKDOWN’ – Dennis gave a “breakdown” of Allen’s 28 acting awards.

Of the trophies, six are all from over the world and 22 are coming from local critics and reviewers and educators, including one from the prestigious Manunuring Pelikulang Pilipino (Urian).

In “Magkakabaung” alone, directed by Jason Paul Laxamana, Allen won 10 best actor awards.

