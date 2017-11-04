8 dead from latest storm

By: Francis T. Wakefield

Eight people have reportedly been killed by severe tropical storm “Ramil” (international name “Damrey”) which is now out of the Philippine Area of Responsibility and headed towards Vietnam.



National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council spokesperson Romina Marasigan said initial reports they received said three people were killed by landslides in San Juan, Batangas and Camarines Sur.

“Three of those killed were as a result of landslide. But as of this time, confirmation is being done with the Department of the Interior and Local Government,” Marasigan said.

Marasigan said 78 families or 305 persons from six barangays in the Region 4-B or Mimaropa (Mindoro, Marinduque, Romblon, and Palawan) and Region 5 (Bicol) were evacuated due to the effects of Ramil.

