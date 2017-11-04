Abella remains as undersecretary

By: Genalyn D. Kabiling

President Duterte is apparently not letting go of former presidential spokesman Ernesto Abella despite being replaced by Kabayan party-list Rep. Harry Roque.

Presidential Communications Secretary Martin Andanar has revealed that Abella still has a “place under the administration,” saying he remains a Palace undersecretary.



“Ernie will stay with the administration. Kung saan siya ilagay ni Presidente Duterte, nasa prerogative na iyon ni Presidente. But I’m sure that hindi naman masi-zero si Ernie,” Andanar said during a radio interview. “He will have a place under the administration,” he added.

President Duterte recently appointed Roque as his new spokesman, replacing Abella after serving more than a year in office.

Duterte expressed confidence that Roque, a human rights advocate and a lawyer, was capable to bring his message across the public.

The President, however, is mum about the reason behind removing Abella, saying it was a personal decision.

Andanar said the President possibly preferred another style when he decided to replace Abella as spokesman.

“But then again, at the end of the day, ano iyan eh, kung saan kumportable ang Presidente, doon siya,” he said.

“Hindi naman inalis si Ernie as an undersecretary. He is still an undersecretary. And he will still serve under this administration so iyon ang mahalaga doon,” he said.

