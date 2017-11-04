Lorenzana backs Duterte call for NPA to surrender

By: Francis T. Wakefield

Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana yesterday backed President Duterte’s call for the New People’s Army to surrender and live normal lives.



Lorenzana said this shows that Duterte is giving the NPA every chance at achieving a peaceful resolution to the longstanding armed conflict.

He said Duterte showed sincerity to the NPA by offering homes and livelihood to every guerrilla that returns to the fold of the law.

“Buong pusong binibigyan ng Pangulo ang mga NPA ng pagkakataon na magbago at mabuhay nang marangal. His offer to accommodate members of the communist movement shows his sincerity,” Lorenzana said.

He said that many NPA have accepted the offer of the President and are now restarting to live normal lives. “Marami-rami na rin ang nagkusang loob na bumalik sa gobyerno,” he said.

Lorenzana said the Department of National Defense fully supports the peace and security agenda of the President. “We reiterate our call for the NPA to stop all their illegal activities, return to the fold of the law, and be part of the real change that the President has spearheaded for the betterment of our country and the lives of our people,” Lorenzana said.

