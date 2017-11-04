Petron, Foton seek big wins in Bacolod

Games Today

(University of St. La Salle, Bacolod City)

2 p.m. – Generika-Ayala vs Foton

4 p.m. – Cocolife vs Cignal

6 p.m. – F2 Logistics vs Petron

Defending champion Foton and powerhouse Petron try to maintain their clean slates when they go up against separate rivals as action in the 2017 Philippine Superliga Grand Prix goes to Bacolod City.

The Foton Tornadoes take the floor first as they collide with the Generika-Ayala Lifesavers at 2 p.m. at the University of St. La Salle gym with the reigning champions determined to notch their third straight win.



The Petron Blaze Spikers, on the other hand, tackle the F2 Logistics Cargo Movers at 6 p.m. while the winless Cocolife side (0-2) faces Cignal (1-2) at 4 p.m.

The Bacolod stop is part of the league’s “Spike on Tour” event as league organizers intend to bring the sport closer to provincial fans.

The spotlight, however, is focused on Petron as it hopes to extend its winning streak to four games following victories over Generika-Ayala, Sta. Lucia Realty, and Cignal.

The Blaze Spikers only dropped one set in those wins, underscoring their readiness to dislodge the Tornadoes.

But F2 Logistics is unfazed of Petron’s hot start as the Cargo Movers hope to start their own title bid on a high note.

Mentored by Ramil de Jesus, F2 will be parading a formidable lineup composed of former La Salle standouts Aby Maraño, Kim Fajardo, Cha Cruz, Kim Dy, Majoy Baron, and libero Dawn Macandili.

The team will be reinforced by American Kennedy Bryan and Venezuelan Maria Jose Perez.

Petron, meanwhile, has its own arsenal in Ces Molina, veteran setter Rhea Dimaculangan, Mika Reyes, and imports Lindsay Stalzer and Hillary Hurley.

Stalzer and Hurley’s combined for 44 points, including 36 attacks, in the team’s four-set win over Cignalm last Saturday.

