Alleged private army disarmed

0 SHARES Share Tweet

By JOSEPH JUBELAG

ISULAN, Sultan Kudarat- Police arrested yesterday seven suspected members of a private armed group including two former soldiers during simultaneous raids in Senator Ninoy Aquino, Sultan Kudarat.



Senior Supt. Raul Supiter, Sultan Kudarat police director, identified the suspects as retired M/Sgt. Rufino Lama, retired Staff Sgt. Rodolfo Ecija, Augusto Terosa, Calvin Lakandula, Joel Gardose, Glenn Brillantes, and Richard Devaras.

Police seized from the suspects 10 M-16 Armalite rifles; 4 M-14 rifles; a Garrand rifle; 2 Carbine rifles, an M-79 grenade launcher; an Ingram sub-machine gun; a 12-gauge shotgun and several ammunitions.

Supiter believes the suspects were involved in criminal activities in the region.

Related

comments