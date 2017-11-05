Alleged private army disarmed

  • | Manila Bulletin | MBCN | Balita |
    By JOSEPH JUBELAG

    ISULAN, Sultan Kudarat- Police arrested yesterday seven suspected members of a private armed group including two former soldiers during simultaneous raids in Senator Ninoy Aquino, Sultan Kudarat.

    Senior Supt. Raul Supiter, Sultan Kudarat police director, identified the suspects as retired M/Sgt. Rufino Lama, retired Staff Sgt. Rodolfo Ecija, Augusto Terosa, Calvin Lakandula, Joel Gardose, Glenn Brillantes, and Richard Devaras.

    Police seized from the suspects 10 M-16 Armalite rifles; 4 M-14 rifles; a Garrand rifle; 2 Carbine rifles, an M-79 grenade launcher; an Ingram sub-machine gun; a 12-gauge shotgun and several ammunitions.

    Supiter believes the suspects were involved in criminal activities in the region.

