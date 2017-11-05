‘Born to be Wild’ celebrates 10th anniversary

1 SHARES Share Tweet

TRAVEL and wildlife program “Born to be Wild” turns 10 this month and today the Kapuso program celebrates its anniversary through a special episode called “Isang Dekadang Pagli-lingkod sa Kalikasan.”



With at least 1,189 animals rescued and treated, with hundreds more released back into the wild, “Born to be Wild” has been an advocate for wildlife conservation since its conception in November of 2007.

Today, Doc Ferds Recio and Doc Nielsen Donato share the inside stories behind “Born to be Wild’s” ten years on television. The two vets are joined by former Born hosts Romi Garduce, Kiko Rustia, and guest host Mariz Umali.

“Isang Dekadang Paglilingkod sa Kalikasan”, “Born to be Wild” 10th anniversary special, airs today right after “AHA!” on GMA-7.

Related

comments