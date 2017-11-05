‘Civil partnership’ and not marriage

by Ronald Constantino

WELCOME NEWS – Here’s welcome news for gay couples.

There’s a bill in the House of Representatives recognizing, legalizing the unions of members of the LGBT community. It’s called “civil partnership.” Under the bill authored by Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez, “consenting adults” of either same sex or opposite sex” will enjoy privileges and rights granted to spouses.



See, even partners of opposite sex may avail themselves of “civil partnership” if they don’t wish to get married.

It means they can adopt children, receive tax and health benefits, co-own property, and enjoy some such “perks.”

•

OF COURSE – Co-authors of House Bill (HB) No. 6595 are Eric Singson, Victoria Isabel Noel, Sharon Garin, Raneo Abu, Frederick Abueg, Len Alonte-Naguiat, Sandra Eriguel, Gwendolyn Garcia.

And, but of course, Geraldine Roman, the first transgender lawmaker. Ms. Roman (of Bataan) is being urged to run for senator in 2019.

Well, why not? She’s intelligent and hardworking. Not to say beautiful.

Live and let live, as Highspeed always says.

•

SYMBOLIC – The so-called wedding vows in this country by gay couples are merely symbolic, ceremonial. Philippine laws do not recognize same-sex marriage.

If the LGBT (Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, and Transgender) bill becomes law, by all means gay couples could take advantage of it.

Am thinking of Aiza Seguerra and Liza Dino who are such happy and productive partners.

Ditto the likes of Francis Libiran, Ito Curata, Jon Santos, Tim Yap, Rajo Laurel, and their respective partners.

But remember it’s “civil partnership” and not marriage.

