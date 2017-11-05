Clark-Miyamit Falls Trail Ultra slated

Filinvest Mimosa+ Leisure City, the newest business and leisure destination at the Clark Freeport Zone in Pampanga, will play host to the 7th Clark-Miyamit Falls Trail Ultra.



Also known as CM50, the event will be held on Nov. 26, 2017.

The CM50 is the first major international sports event at Filinvest Mimosa+. This partnership marks the beginning of more exciting events to take place in the Filinvest-redeveloped leisure estate.

The township’s enhanced layout incorporates an equally balanced space for infrastructure and green expanse that is significantly part of its vision of becoming a central zone for various industries and lifestyles.

The CM50 has two challenging categories, the 60K and the 50 miles. Both distances kick off at the Filinvest Mimosa+, taking runners to an out-and-back course on a footpath connecting Clark to the scenic Miyamit Falls in Porac, Pampanga.

Dubbed as the final race of the most demanding CM50 trail series and one of the 2017 Super Trails (Philippines, Japan, Malaysia, Thailand and Indonesia) of the Asia Trail Master Series, the CM50 offers scenic views and environs, beginning at the Filinvest Mimosa+, traversing the Sacobia River, Punning Spa, and Sitio Target. It goes up a dirt road covering a sugar cane plantation, which leads to Sitio Ebus and heads down the expansive Pasig-Portrero River.

This route takes the runners towards a parallel dirt road along SCTEX and the Crow Creek, and they will pass through an AETA community going up the Miyamit Falls, the peak, and back to Clark.

The strict time barrier for the 50-mile race is 18 hours only, while the 60K participants should finish the race within 16 hours.

