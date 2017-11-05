Motorists told to avoid EDSA during ASEAN meet

The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) reminded motorists to avoid passing through the Epifanio de los Santos Ave. (EDSA) and other major thoroughfares in Metro Manila during the 31st Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit.



The MMDA has designated the two innermost lanes of EDSA as ASEAN lanes for world leaders who would be travelling from Clark International Airport in Pampanga to the summit venues in Manila and Pasay.

Emmanuel Miro, head of operations of the MMDA Task Force ASEAN, said on Friday plastic barriers will be installed along the entire stretch of the thoroughfare from Balintawak to Magallanes to delineate the ASEAN lanes from November 11 to 15.

Vehicles are not allowed to traverse the ASEAN lanes except when the meetings are already ongoing or there is heavy traffic in the area.

Furthermore, a “stop and go” traffic scheme will be implemented along EDSA to give way to the convoys of delegates participating in the summit.

“The entire stretch will be closed for 5 to 20 minutes to give way to the convoy that will pass through,” Miro said.

The southbound ASEAN lane will be closed to traffic from Nov. 11 to 13 while the northbound ASEAN lane will be closed from November 13 to 15. (PNA)

