One-day millionaire houseboy nabbed

by Kate Louise B. Javier

A household helper was nabbed after he allegedly stole a huge amount of money from his employer which he used to treat his friends to a drinking binge before going on a shopping spree in Malabon City.



The suspect was identified as Romnick Tabaransa, a 23-year-old native of Butuan who works as a houseboy for 40-year-old businesswoman Rochie Abrenica.

Abrenica told investigators that the incident happened before dawn Thursday when Tabaransa was left alone in their house after she went to Bulacan.

Abrenica learned about the burglary when she was told by her niece that the money she was supposed to deposit was short by about P133,000.00.

Initially, Tabaransa denied the accusation but later on admitted his guilt to authorities.

“I trusted him. He was with us for almost three years. He’s nice. Hindi ko naisip na pakialaman (niya) yung pera ko,” Abrenica said.

Abrenica said Tabaransa admitted that he used the money to treat his friends and bought some personal stuff using the money he stole.

Recovered from Tabaransa were P10,000 cash, a smart phone, branded shoes, bags, shirts and a plane ticket to Butuan City.

Charges are being prepared against Tabaransa who is now detained at the Malabon Police detention cell.

