PAL settlement benefits Filipinos

Malacañang has said that the P6 billion paid by the Philippine Airlines to settle unpaid navigational fees over the years will fund the education of students in state universities and colleges, among others.



Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said Malacañang is elated because PAL has finally settled its debts and did not choose to take the long process.

“Pupuwede na tumagal pa iyong proseso ng pangongolekta ng P6 billion, pero minabuti na po nilang magbayad at dahil dito po ay makikinabang na ang bayan kaagad dito sa P6 billion na ito,” Roque said.

He explained that the settlement will fund the government’s priority programs, particularly the free college education in SUCs.

“Iyong P6 billion po ay mapupunta ‘yan sa libreng tuition sa lahat ng state universities and colleges,” Roque said.

Aside from funding Republic Act 10931 or the Universal Access to Quality Tertiary Education Act which grants free tuition in all SUCs, Roque said PAL’s settlement will also fund the government’s Universal Health Care initiative and other priority programs that are still pending in Congress.

“Napakadami po nating mga benepisyo na binibigay sa ating taong-bayan, at siyempre kinakailangan din natin ng pondo para mapondohan nga ‘yang mga proyektong ‘yan,” Roque said.

“At itong P6 billion na ito, diyan po pupunta ‘yan ‘no – sa libreng tuition, sa libreng pakain sa mga kabataan, sa libreng patubig para sa mga magsasaka,” he added.

Roque has said that the conclusion of PAL’s long-standing issue under the Duterte administration demonstrated its strong resolve “to decisively act on matters that would greatly benefit the nation’s best interest.” (Argyll Cyrus B. Geducos)

