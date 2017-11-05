PNP on full alert for ASEAN Summit

By FRANCO G. REGALA

CAMP OLIVAS, Pampanga – Some 6,000 police personnel from across Central Luzon will be fully deployed next week to secure the 31st Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit.



Chief Supt. Amador V. Corpus, Central Luzon police director said they are on full alert status and have maximized security preparation to ensure the safety of summit delegates.

“Sa ngayon wala pa ring bakasyon at walang uwian ang ating mga kapulisan para masigurado makamitnatin ang zero incident during the 31st ASEAN Summit dito sa Clark Freeport Economic Zone,’’ Corpus said in an interview.

“Hindi ibig sabihin walang threat ay patutpik-tutpik na lang tayo. Ina-advice ko ang ating kapulisan at ang mga tao na maging vigilant at i-report kaagad anumang kahina-hinalang move ng sinumang magbabalak maghahasik ng gulo sa mga panahon na ito,’’ he added.

Corpus is encouragings the general public to help secure the delegates by providing relevant and timely information about unscrupulous activities through social media or through PRO3 hotline 0999-8838327.

The 31st (ASEAN) Summit will be held from Nov. 10 to 14 in Manila and Clark.

