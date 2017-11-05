Race for final 4 MMFF entries on

by Nestor Cuartero

JUST A THOUGHT: “He who rejects change is the architect of decay. The only human institution which rejects progress is the cemetery.” – Harold Wilson



LAST FOUR ENTRIES: The MMFF Screening Committee will announce the last four films to complete the Magic 8 entries on Nov. 17.

The same committee set to Oct. 30 the deadline for submitting a copy of the finished film to the MMFF.

Based on an informal survey among colleagues, the following eight films are among the front liners in the stiff competition for the final four slots in the Metro Manila Film Festival in December.

The films vying for the coveted slots are:

“ANG LARAWAN” (musical-drama), directed by Loy Arcenas for Culturtain Musicat Productions, starring Rachel Alejandro, Joanna Ampil, and Paulo Avelino, with Nonie Buencamino, Celeste Legaspi, Zsa Zsa Padilla, Ogie Alcasid, Menchu Lauchengco Yulo, Sandino Martin, Cris Villonco, and Aicelle Santos.

“MY FAIRY TAIL LOVE STORY” (fantasy-romance), directed by Perci Intalan for Regal Entertainment, starring Janella Salvador and Elmo Magalona.

“DEADMA WALKING” (comedy-drama), directed by Julius Ruslin Alfonso for T-Rex Entertainment, starring Joross Gamboa, Edgar Allan Guzman, Dimples Romana, Candy Pangilinan, Bobby Andrews, Ricci Chan, Patricia Ismael, Nico Antonio, Jojit Lorenzo.

“SIARGAO” (romance-drama), produced and directed by Paul Soriano for TEN17P Productions, starring Jericho Rosales, Erich Gonzales, and Jasmine Curtis Smith.

“HAUNTED FOREST” (horror), directed by Ian Loreños for Regal Entertainment, starring Jane Oineza, Jameson Blake, Jon Lucas, Mariz Racal, Jerald Napoles.

“IMMACULADA, PAG-IBIG NG ISANG INA” (drama), written and directed by Arlyn dela Cruz for Blank Pages Productions and Melda Film Productions, starring Elizabeth Oropesa, John Estrada, and Ara Mina. Also starring Akihiro Blanco, Elijah Canlas, Kyrshee Grengia, Jeffrey Santos.

“MADILIM ANG GABI” (drama), written and directed by Adolfo Borinaga Alix Jr. – starring Phillip Salvador and Gina Alajar.

“SECOND COMING” (horror) – directed by Jet Leyco for Reality Entertainment, starring Jodi Sta. Maria and Marvin Agustin.

