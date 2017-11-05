Twin int’l beauty pageants launched in Manila

PRIME Event Productions Philippines Foundation, organizer of prestigious local and international male pageants, has launched two pageants for single and married women who will promote tourism, mutual understanding, peace and unity.



The first beauty contest is World Miss Tourism Ambassador which will gather talented women from around the world who have confidence, knowledge, interest in tourism development.

“The winner of this contest will travel the world in exciting journey full of glamour, mission and responsibility,” said World Miss Tourism Ambassador (WMTA) President Ben Nguyen of Vietnam during a press conference held at the Mall of Asia in Pasay City recently.

Some 50 contestants will compete in the inaugural beauty contest. The grand finals of the World Miss Tourism Ambassador will be held on Dec. 9.

The second pageant is Mrs. World Peace which aims to promote understanding and unity among the 30 participating nations. Its finals will be held on Dec. 10.

“Candidates will embark on fun-filled activities, runaway shows, charity works, and official visits around the world,” said founder and CEO Justin Tran.

PEPPS President Carlo Morris Galang said that another highlight of the event is the tourism inspired fashion week that will showcase the best designers, brands and trends.

Galang said that he will soon announce the Philippine representatives to the two pageants. (Robert R. Requintina)

