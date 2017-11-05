UAAP: Ateneo still undefeated

1 SHARES Share Tweet

By Jerome Lagunzad

Games Today (Smart-Araneta Coliseum)

2 p.m. – UE vs FEU

4 p.m. – UP vs Adamson

Thirdy Ravena’s spectacular one-handed jam highlighted Ateneo’s 102-83 win over winless University of Santo Tomas yesterday in the UAAP basketball tournament at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.



The Ateneo wingman Thirdy Ravena, getting a kickout pass from Chibueze Ikeh, saw a crack in UST’s defense and attacked the basket for the slamdunk against Regie Boy Basibas.

“Swerte lang na nakakuha ng offensive board and i noticed no one was in the middle. It was good pass by Ikeh,” said Ravena who stands to receive P3,000 from his proud father, former pro league star Bong as part of their friendly wager.

The Eagles remained unbeaten in 12 matches while the Tigers fell to their 13th straight loss.

The 6-foot-3 Ravena, younger brother of former two-time UAAP MVP Kiefer, dished out an all-around performance of 20 points, eight rebounds and seven assists while Matt Nieto fired 19 points, spiked by five triples for the Eagles.

The final scores, however, did not reflect the tough stand put up by the Tigers where they kept the game close in the third quarter.

“It was a very, very tough game,” admitted Ravena. “We never took them lightly. They just played their hearts out. UST gave it their all. Good thing, we stuck to the game plan and my teammates did a great job in the fourth.”

Scores:

ATENEO 102 — Ravena 20, Nieto Ma 19, Mamuyac 8, Go 7, Nieto Mi 7, Tio 7, Mallillin 7, Verano 6, Asistio 6, Black 6, Ikeh 5, Tolentino 4, Porter 0, Andrade 0, White 0.

UST 83 — De Guzman 19, Sta. Ana 12, Akomo 12, Faundo 11, Basibas 11, Garcia 8, Caunan 6, Lee 4, Macasaet 0, Escalambre 0, Soriano 0, Lorenzana 0, Romero 0, Kwawukumey 0.

Quarters: 26-20, 49-39, 75-70, 102-83.

Related

comments