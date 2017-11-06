ABS-CBN is most watched network in Mega Manila

3 SHARES Share Tweet

ABS-CBN remained as the network of choice for most Filipinos who continued to watch its quality news and values-oriented programs, as it recorded an average audience share of 46% nationwide including both urban and rural homes in October versus GMA’s 33%, according to data from Kantar Media.



The Kapamilya network outshined its rival network in every part of the country, particularly in Mega Manila where it registered an audience share of 36%, beating GMA’s 34%, in Metro Manila where it scored an average audience share of 41%, compared to GMA’s 27%, in Total Luzon where it recorded an average audience share of 43% versus GMA’s 34%, in Total Vizayas as it hit 53%, beating GMA’s 28%, and in Total Mindanao as it registered 50%, while GMA only got 33%.

Multinational audience measurement provider Kantar Media uses a nationwide panel size of 2,610 urban and rural homes that represent 100% of the total Philippine TV viewing population.

“FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano” kept its reign as the most watched program in the country as it hit a monthly average national TV rating of 39.9%. Cardo’s (Coco Martin) mission gets even tougher now that his enemies have joined forces to put him down, gripping more and more viewers every night.

“TV Patrol” (34.4%), on the other hand, brought relevant news stories and public service to Filipinos nationwide and is still the most preferred newscast in the country, while its rival program “24 Oras” only managed to record 20.8%.

Hit primetime teleserye “La Luna Sangre” (33%) also brought excitement to viewers after Angel Locsin’s character Jacintha Magsaysay was revealed as a vampire with a mission to defeat the Supremo.

The talented kids with heartfelt stories of “Little Big Shots” (31.3%) also continued to mesmerize viewers every Saturday and Sunday night.

Meanwhile, Ivy Aguas’ death and Lily Cruz’s (Maja Salvador) resurgence in “Wildflower” (28.9%) bolstered the show’s ratings and became a huge trending topic online last month.

Related

comments