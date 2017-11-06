Actress Isabel Granada passes away, 41

Actress Isabel Granada passed away in Doha, Qatar last Saturday night after a battle with aneurysm.

This was confirmed by Isabel’s partner Arnel Cowley who broke the sad news through a video on Facebook.

“It is with great sadness that my wife Isabel Granada has peacefully passed here in Doha, Qatar.



“She has been a fantastic wife, mother and daughter.

“She always did her best in everything she did, whether it be in front of a camera or sports.

“I would also like to take this time to thank the Filipino community in Doha for giving their full support throughout this difficult time for myself and the family.

“Baby…wherever you might be…just always remember that I LOVE YOU. and I miss you very much,” said Cowley.

Even Jericho Genaskey Aguas, former husband of Isabel, thanked his wife for giving him son Hubert as he bid her goodbye on social media

“Malaki ang naging parte mo sa aking buhay..

“Binigyan mo ako ng isang gwapot matalinong anak, makulay ang 14 yrs nating pagsasama…

“Sa lahat… mula sa aking pusot kaluluwa.. maraming maraming salamat… pahinga ka na… paalam Isa…” said Aguas.

Last Oct. 28, Jericho has expressed optimism that his former wife will regain consciousness after she went into comatose when she collapsed in Doha last Oct. 24.

“Isabel’s heart beat went down from 156 to 98, when Mama and Hubert arrived and spent time in her room. That’s a good sign. The normal heart beat daw is 60 to 100,” said Jericho on his Facebook.

“God performs Miracles. Continue praying. Malapit na hong magkamalay si Isabel. ‘Gigising ang anak ko’ alam ko yan, Nanay ako.’ Sabi ni Mama Gwapa paglabas ng room,” Jericho added on FB.

GMA News quoted Cowley as saying that the remains of Isabel will be brought home from Qatar on Wednesday night.

Cowley also said that the family is planning cremation for the remains of Isabel.

It was in the 1990s when Isabel rose to fame in show business. She appeared on many teen television shows and flicks.

Over the years, Isabel would appear on Kapamilya and Kapuso television programs. Prior to her demise, she appeared on “Tadhana” on GMA 7 and “Maala-ala Mo Kaya” on ABS CBN.

