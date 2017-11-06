Bimbo quitting showbiz

By: Nestor Cuartero

BIMBO RETIRING: The local music scene shall be seeing less and less of Bimbo Cerrudo in the coming years.

The durable singer and musical theatre star announced during a recent media gathering that he’s ready to retire from showbiz anytime soon.

Bimbo said he wants to engage in the franchising business, adding that he needed a less taxing yet more lucrative work.

Just when Bimbo told himself he was quitting showbiz, an old friend of his, Mrs. Bing Pimentel, asked him to reprise his role in the musical “Nasaan Si Hesus?” first staged 20 years ago.

Bimbo told us he can’t say no to Bing and the musical play’s director, Nestor Torre.

Mrs. Pimentel wrote the music of “‘Nasaan Si Hesus?”

Bimbo is noted for love songs rendered in, aside from Tagalog, English, Spanish, and Italian.

He explained, however, that he wouldn’t really give up singing completely. ‘I’ll probably sing on the side,’ he said.

Nasaan Si Hesuswill be staged on November 19, 7:30 p.m. at the CCP Little Theater.

TO INSPIRE FILIPINOS: Bing says that through this play, she wants to spread hope and inspiration to Filipinos. The play tackles through words and music today’s timely issues and problems.

Mrs. Pimentel, in collaboration with Nestor Torre, earlier produced such relevant stage musicals as “Cory,” “HuwagPumayagsaDagdag-Bawas” “Pag-ibigsa Bayan,” and “Buhay Isang Awit.”

Mrs. Pimentel is hoping that after the CCP show on November 19, other producers may be interested in staging “Nasaan Si Hesus?” Interested parties may get touch with her at 0977-817-7934.

Proceeds of the CCP play will go to charitable, religious, and civic groups.

Mrs. Pimentel says writing songs comes naturally to her . Musichelped her cope with tough times, especially during the Martial Law years when her husband, former Senate President Nene Pimentel , was jailed four times.

