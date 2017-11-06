DoH to assess smoking ban

Manila, Philippines – The implementation of the nationwide smoking ban remains a challenge for the government three months after the start of the implementation of Executive Order (EO) No. 26, the Department of Health (DoH) said yesterday.



In an interview, Health Secretary Francisco Duque III admitted that the effective implementation of EO 26 still faces challenges especially at the hands of local government units (LGUs).

“It is easy to have an EO but the success of its implementation is another story,” Duque noted.

“We want to know what are the real implementation challenges,” he added.

The EO, which took effect last July, prohibits smoking in all enclosed public places and public conveyances, except for designated smoking areas.

The newly-appointed DoH chief wants to determine how they can better implement the order. He is set to hold dialogues with LGUs that have successfully implemented tobacco control policies. (Charina Clarisse Echaluce)

