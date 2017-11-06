Fewer Filipinos hopeful Duterte will fulfill most promises – SWS

Manila, Philippines – Fewer Filipinos are hopeful that President Duterte will fulfill most, if not all, his pledges to the people, a Social Weather Stations survey showed.



The nationwide survey conducted last Sept. 23 to 27 with 1,500 respondents found out that 35 percent expect President Duterte to fulfill most, if not all, his promises.

Eight percent said he can fulfill “all or nearly all” and 27 percent said he can fulfill “most” of his promises.

The respondents were particularly asked, “In your opinion, how many of the promises of President Rody Duterte can be fulfilled? All or nearly all of the promises, most of the promises, a few of the promises, almost none or none of the promises?”

Fifty-seven percent answered “a few” and six percent said “none or almost none.”

The SWS said the proportion of those expecting the fulfillment of Duterte’s promises is 15 points below the 52 percent (17 percent all or nearly all, 35 percent most) in March 2017.

It was 63 percent (22 percent all or nearly all, 41 percent most) when first asked in June 2016 and 56 percent (15 percent all or nearly all, 41 percent most) in September 2016.

In comparison with past Presidents, expectation with Duterte is higher than Gloria M. Arroyo but lower than Benigno S. Aquino III.

Those expecting most, if not all, of Arroyo’s promises to be fulfilled was 19 percent in September 2001. Sixty-four percent expected a few and 16 percent expected almost none or none.

For Aquino, those expecting most, if not all, of his promises to be fulfilled was 44 percent in September 2010. Fifty percent expected a few and four percent expected almost none or none. (Ellalyn V. Ruiz)

