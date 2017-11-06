La Salle guard has score to settle with Blue Eagles

La Salle guard Kib Montalbo is looking forward to facing Ateneo again after blaming himself for the Archers’ 76-75 loss to the Eagles nearly a month ago.



Montalbo made a pair of poor plays down the stretch that allowed the Eagles to complete a first round sweep.

The Archers get another chance to stop the Eagles on Sunday in the UAAP basketball tournament at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

“Of course, no team is unbeatable,” Montalbo said following La Salle’s 101-76 thumping of National University on Saturday.

“Once we see their flaws, we’re gonna expose them and hopefully, we’ll win the game. In Ateneo-La Salle (rivalry), standings don’t matter, rivalry ‘yan. When it comes to the court, I don’t care kung sino kalaban ko basta Ateneo yan, I’ll go hard,” he vowed.

The Eagles are two wins away from completing a rare 14-game elimination sweep. They face University of the Philippines on Wednesday.

A week-long break should give the Archers enough time to prepare against the Eagles. They have won their last six matches with an average margin of 18.55 points.

“We’re getting better and better,” stressed La Salle’s talented guard Ricci Rivero. “We’re starting to play as a team every game. We’re following our coaches’ game plan to the T. Every win is a confidence booster for us going to our game against Ateneo.”

Last year, the Eagles denied La Salle an outright berth in the best-of-three finals when they snapped the Archers’ unbeaten run. (Jerome Lagunzad)

