Mega drug rehab center eyed as troops’ shelter

1 SHARES Share Tweet

Manila, Philippines – The government may use a portion of the mega drug rehabilitation center located inside a military camp in Nueva Ecija as temporary office and shelter for troops.



Presidential spokesman Harry Roque proposed the alternative use of the large drug treatment facility since the government cannot use the entire 10,000-bed center.

“Nag-o-operate po iyan on the – on the limited capacity, I understand mga 400 client po mayroon sila diyan ‘no. Siguro iyong kabuuan ng concrete facility ay pupuwede nating magawan ng ibang silbi dahil iyan naman po ay nasa loob ng kampo,” Roque said in.

“So puwede po iyang maging tuluyang ng sundalo, pupuwede po iyang maging opisina. Pero kung hindi po talaga magagamitiyan ng libo-libong mga rehab client eh hindi naman po mauubusan ng gamitin ‘yan,” he said.

Dangerous Drugs Board chairperson Dionisio Santiago had said the establishment of the huge drug treatment facility inside Fort Magsaysay in Nueva Ecija was impractical.

Santiago said the money should have been used instead to establish community-based rehabilitation centers that allow a family support system.

Roque has assured that no public funds were wasted in the drug facility, saying it was donated by a Chinese philanthropist who wanted to help in the government’s war on drugs.

He said the government could not decline the generous offer of the Chinese tycoon. “Siya naman na talaga ang may karapatan para magdesisyon kung paano gagastusin ang pera niya,” he added. (Genalyn D. Kabiling)

Related

comments