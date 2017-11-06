Reed nips Betten for Bellevue crown

1 SHARES Share Tweet

by Waylon Galvez

PANGLAO, Bohol – Former world Ironman champion Tim Reed of Australia edged compatriot Sam Betten in the 5i50 Bellevue Resort Triathlon yesterday at the posh Bellevue Resort here.



Trailing Betten by about two minutes after the swim and bike legs, Reed caught up with Betten three kilometers into the run event to complete a come-from-behind win in one hour, 58 minutes and 24 seconds in his return to short distance after four years.

Betten, the 29-year old two-time winner, came in second with a time of 2:01:24, while local bet Jorry Ycong finished third at 2:10:50 to claim the Asian Elite title.

“It was fast and it was fun,” said Reed, a three-time winner in the 70.3 Ironman in Cebu. “Everyone is cheering for me, there was so much support.”

“Every time I come back to the Philippines I feel like more people are cheering for me, so I love to come back here,” added Reed, who arrived two days earlier to acclimatize himself.

It wasn’t easy, however, for Reed as he struggled to catch up with Betten, who had a two-minute lead after the 1.5-km swim and 40-km bike of the event organized by the Sunrise Events Inc. and backed by title sponsor The Bellevue Resort.

Reed made his move in the first three kilometer of the 10-kilometer run.

“To be honest, I thought my legs are going to be great on the bike and not so good on the run. But when I got on the bike, l felt really flat, really tired. I couldn’t get my legs to turn over,” said Reed.

“Sam was putting a little bit of time, so I thought I’ll just going to race my race, and enjoy and have a good run. Thankfully, sometimes when your legs are tired on the bike, you feel great on the run,” he said.

“In the first three or four kilometers, I caught up to Sam and it’s been of a relief,” said Reed, adding that he will try to add the 5150 in his calendar of events for next year, something he can use as training for the 70.3-km competition here and in other countries.

Betten said he tried his best but wasn’t able to keep up with Reed during the run.

“In the swim, I really pushed as hard as I could, and I really felt pretty good at the bike, I got my rhythm,” Betten said. “But it’s a matter of whether I could hold on in the run.”

Related

comments