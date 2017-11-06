‘Till death do us part’

FOREVER – There are showbiz marriages (or relationships) that last forever. As part of the marital vow says, “Till death do us part.”



Let’s cite some examples,starting with Susan Roces and the late Fernando Poe Jr. They remained married till the end of time.

Boots Anson and Pete Roa. Boots found her “ikalawang gloria” in Atty. King Rodrigo.

Lorna Tolentino and Rudy Fernandez.

Gloria Romero and Juancho Gutierrez.

Marita Zobel and Boy Roxas.

ZsaZsa Padilla and Dolphy (They were not married but their live-in romance lasted for more than 20 years. Zsa Zsa’s into relationship with a noted architect, Conrad Onglao. They plan to tie the knot one of these days).

Pia Arroyo and Francis Magalona. (The marriage of Francis’ parents, Pancho Magalona and Tita Duran, lasted a lifetime).

Camille Prats and Anthony Linsangan (Camille remarried).

Needless to say, there were woes along the marital road…bumpy and rocky. No marriage is perfect, after all. But they remained together till death of their husbands.

LONG AND LASTING – While on the subject of marriage, Highspeed cites long and lasting love in showbiz.

As they come to mind:

Bong Revilla and Lani Mercado (Bacoor, Cavite mayor). Jinggoy Estrada and Precy Vitug. Andeng Bautista and Jun Ynares (Antipolo, Rizal mayor). Chiqui Roa and Robbie Puno (Antipolo congressman).

Kring Gonzalez Romualdez (Tacloban, Leyte mayor) and Alfred Romualdez. Lucy Torres (Ormoc congresswoman) and Richard Gomez (Ormoc mayor).

Helen Gamboa and Tito Sotto, Vilma Santos (Lipa congresswoman) and Ralph Recto, Sharon Cuneta and Kiko Pangilinan.

The three ladies are married to senators.

Daisy Romualdez and Manny Paner, US-based Rosemarie Gil and Eddie Mesa, Marian Rivera and Dingdong Dantes, Ronaldo Valdez and Baby Ilagan, Barbara Perez and Robert Arevalo, Tin Bersola and Julius Babao, Grace Poe (senator) and Neil Llamanzares, Dr. Loi Ejercito (former senator) and Joseph Estrada (incumbent Manila mayor, ex-President), Charlene Gonzalez and Aga Muhlach, Karen Davila and DJ Sta. Ana, Mikee Cojuangco and Dudut Jaworski, Imelda Pagaspas and Freddie Webb, Evelyn Bautista and Robert Jaworski, Annabelle Rama and Eddie Gutierrez, Charito Malarky and Jose Mari Gonzalez.

