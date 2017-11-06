UCBL: Griffins eye share of lead with CEU

by Jerome Lagunzad

Games Today (Olivarez College gym)

12 noon – Olivarez vs CdSL

2 p.m. – Diliman vs UB

Manila, Philippines – Colegio de San Lorenzo aims to gain a share of the lead against Olivarez College today in the Universities and Colleges Basketball League (UCBL) Season 2 in Sucat, Parañaque City.



The Griffins (10-1), fresh from a nine-day break, try to extend their winning streak to five games and tie idle defending champion Centro Escolar University (11-1) atop the eight-team field in their 12 noon encounter with the Sea Lions who will enjoy home court advantage.

Olivarez College, running at third with an 8-4 record, is eager to bounce back from a 67-64 loss to CEU over the weekend that put an end to its six-game winning streak – the longest win-run this season.

“It’s a wake-up call for us that we’re still far from where we want to be,” said Sea Lions coach Mike Saguiguit, whose wards struggled to sustain their strong start.

Olivarez College dropped an 86-72 decision to CdSL in their previous meeting last Sept. 11 and Saguiguit admitted that the Sea Lions should come up with a better defensive performance if they want to get back at the well-rested Griffins.

Meanwhile, struggling Diliman College (7-5) is favored to repeat over eliminated University of Batangas (1-11) at 2 p.m.

The Blue Dragons are out to end a four-game skid against the Brahmans whom they handily beat 75-60 nearly two months ago.

“We cannot afford to go in to the playoffs on a downward spiral. As much as possible, we have to be on our sharpest form and that could start by winning our next matches,” Diliman coach Rensy Bajar said.

Expected to throw his full weight around the Brahmans is dominant Senegalese big man Adama Diakhite, who has been the Blue Dragons’ prime source of production on both ends.

Benin native Soulemane Chabi Yo, Gelo Sablan, Jan Formento and James Alvarado are tipped to lead the Griffins’ vaunted attack against the Sea Lions’ plethora of heady guards like Paulo Castro, Noy Bermudes, Richmon Sunga and Dwight Saguiguit.

