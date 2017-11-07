3 Pinoys to train in Beijing

BEIJING – Three players and one coach under the Table Tennis Association for National Development (TATAND) delegation who took part in a recent goodwill meet will remain here to undergo further training at the Capital University of Physical Education and Sports (CUPES).



TATAND Honorary President Charlie Lim said players Kaela Aguilar, Jelaine Monteclaro and Kheith Rhynne Cruz and coach Vinessa Cruz will extend their stay to train at CUPES until Nov. 16 under the guidance of coaches from the said campus.

Their stay is part of the agreement forged by TATAND and CUPES during the third edition of the goodwill meet held to strengthen ties between the Philippines and China through table tennis.

Monteclaro, 13, is under the Philippine Table Tennis Academy while the 16-year-old Aguilar and Kheith Rhynne, 11, are from Paco Citizen Academy Foundation where her mother Vinessa also serves as coach.

The three players helped the Philippines produce 34 victories in 78 matches against their Chinese opponents in the event supported by Federation of Filipino-Chinese Association of the Philippines President and Uni-Orient Travel Agency Chairman Stephen Techico.

John Misal of National University posted the most number of victories with four for the team composed of players selected based on their performances in the 12th Uni-Orient Cup.

