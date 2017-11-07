Adamson coach won’t settle for semis this time

By Jerome Lagunzad

Adamson has already achieved its immediate goal in the UAAP seniors basketball tournament, but multi-titled tactician Franz Pumaren is far from satisfied, confident that the Falcons can make it to the finals.



“I think we will all be hypocrites here if you’re gonna say that we’re contented with the third place,” he said, after Adamson punched its Final Four ticket for the second straight year at the expense of University of the Philippines, 86-70, last Sunday.

“My timetable was 2017 we will make it to the playoffs. But last year we were able to fast track everything and made it to the Final Four. But I told my players not just to make it to the Final Four. Of course, we are aiming for the best finish possible.”

Those bold statements should not be a surprise considering that Pumaren, 53, has been used to winning, especially on the collegiate ranks where he previously led powerhouse La Salle to five UAAP men’s cage titles – the last in 2007.

The way that they’ve been playing recently, the Falcons have enough tools to prevent what is fast-shaping up to be a finals rematch between the defending champion Green Archers and the high-flying Blue Eagles of unbeaten Ateneo.

Cameroon big man Papi Sarr, billed by many as the second-best dominant import behind reigning league MVP Ben Mbala of La Salle, continues to make a sustained recovery from a groin injury in the off-season.

Former two-time UAAP juniors MVP Jerie Pingoy has been the biggest revelation among this year’s talented recruits while guards Rob Manalang, Jerrick Ahanmisi and vastly-improving Jonathan Espeleta are living up to Pumaren’s expectations so far.

Pumaren feels it’s just a matter of time before the Soaring Falcons can finally hold their ground – and put one – over their fancied rivals, the Green Archers and the Blue Eagles who they have yet to beat this year.

“We’re a young team and we’re still searching for that particular moment,” he said. “But what’s important right now is we’re enjoying every moment, every game.”

Indeed. Ranged against a UP side eager to keep its playoff hopes alive, Adamson played with a more sense of urgency as it pulled away in the third canto and did enough down the stretch to avert any meltdown.

The 6-foot-8 Sarr frolicked down low with game-highs of 25 points and 17 rebounds while Pingoy collected 15 points, eight assists, six steals and four rebounds and the tandem of Ahanmisi and Manalang combined for 21 points as Adamson racked up its third straight win and ninth overall against four losses, good for third spot.

“Our mentality is Final Four-mode already,” said Pumaren. “During this stretch, every game is important. Every game is a learning process for us, a learning experience for us.”

