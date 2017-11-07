Carnappers nabbed in La Union

By: Erwin Beleo

SAN FERNANDO CITY, La Union – Two alleged car thieves were arrested here Sunday thanks to the GPS device the owner placed on the stolen vehicle.



Suspects Ren L. Tiñana III, 30, and Maricel M. Hipolito, 56, were nabbed by police at about 11 p.m. on-board the same white Nissan Juke they stole from Jackie C. Palabay, 38.

Senior Inspector Antonio Marzan, Jr., San Fernando police investigator, said Pabalay came to their office to complain about her car being stolen by the suspects past 10 p.m.

Palabay said she met up with the two after they inquired about the possibility of renting her car.

It was revealed the suspects were planning to pawn the vehicle at a casino in Manila to pay-off a debt.

