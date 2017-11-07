Gender glossary

LGBT – By this time, the meaning of LGBT is widely known. Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, and Transgender.

But there are many more in the gender glossary.

Let’s define some of them.

Cross-dresser – Men who dress like women…and women who dress like, well men. Then, it was called transvestite.



BB. Gandanghari comes to mind…when he/she came out of the closet. From then on, BB dressed like a woman.

It is said that a cross-dressers are not necessarily gays or lesbians. But more often than not they are.

Drag – People who dress in a flamboyant manner. Think of those gay parades where there are drag kings and drag queens. “Bongga ka ‘Day.”

Dyke – Lesbian or bisexual women.

Butch – Lesbian behaving like a tough guy…in jacket and pants to boot. Isn’t Jake Zyrus (aka Charice Pempengco) one?

Fag hag – In years gone by, Carmen Rosales and Rita Gomez would have been called fag hag. They preferred and enjoyed the company of gays. Now, Pia Wurtzbach is said to be a fag hag.

Transsexual – Man or woman who uses hormones or undergo surgery to change their sex organs. Sex realignment it’s called. The earliest transsexual was Christine Jorgensen, former American GI who appeared in a local movie.

Queer – Convenient if somewhat derogatory term for gays and lesbians.

