Meteor shower in PH

1 SHARES Share Tweet

By: Ellalyn V. Ruiz

The Leonids meteor shower, one of the most active meteor showers of the year, will be visible in most parts of the country in the late hours of Nov. 17 until dawn of Nov. 18.



According to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration, the meteor shower can be seen over a period of about two days centered on the early morning hours of Nov. 18.

It noted that the Leonids meteor shower will radiate from constellation Leo and can be observed in the eastern horizon.

But unlike the previous years where it produced hundreds of meteors, astronomers and experts do not predict many meteors this year.

A zenithal hourly rate of about 10 meteors might occur in the late hours of Nov. 17 until dawn of the following day.

The Leonids meteor shower is created by bits of debris left behind by the repeat passages through the inner solar system of Comet 55P/Tempel-Tuttle.

Likewise, this month, PAGASA said Saturn will be a good target for astrophotography using a DSLR camera mounted on a modest sized telescope under clear sky condition since it will be visible in the west horizon as soon as night falls.

On Nov. 20, Saturn will move from the background stars of the constellation Ophiuchus, the serpent bearer, to the background stars of the constellation Sagittarius, the archer.

PAGASA said Uranus and Neptune will also be visible throughout the night during this month.

Related

comments