Reina Hispanoamericana queen Winwyn Marquez may arrive this week

One day after winning the Reina Hispanoamericana beauty pageant in Bolivia last Saturday, actress Teresita Ssen “Winwyn” Marquez said that she still couldn’t believe that she won the title in the Latina-dominated beauty contest.



“Hindi ako makapaniwala…totoo toh di ba? Maraming maraming salamat,” said Marquez she shared on Instagram an image that showed her kissing her crown as she sat on the floor.

Marquez, 25, daughter of veteran stars Alma Moreno and Joey Marquez, is expected to arrive in the country anytime this week.

Miss World Philippines general manager Bessie Besana made the announcement following his “high-spirited” conversation with Arnold Vegafria, national director of Miss World Philippines last Sunday.

“I just finished a super ‘high spirit’ conversation with our National Director, Arnold Vegafria over the phone. He is currently en route to New York departing from Panama. He said, he went straight to the airport after the presscon of Winwyn to catch his flight. As of this time, Winwyn is resting as it is 8 AM in Bolivia.

“For everyone’s information, Winwyn needs to stay in Bolivia for 2 days to attend TV guestings and attend to matter pertaining to her win with the mother company, Promociones Gloria. After which, she will fly to New York to transit back to the Philippines. The exact arrival of Winwyn is going to be finalized.

“Upon her arrival, the MWP organization will have a press conference for our media and partners to accommodate a proper welcome to our queen. Once we get further details, we will share the plans and schedule of our queen.

“To all those who have prayed, supported and voted, maraming maraming salamat po. Ang panalo ni Winwyn ay panalo ng sambayanang Pilipino,” said Besana.

Marquez is the first Asian to win the Reina Hispanoamericana beauty contest which started in 1991.

This is also the first time that the Philippines competed in the beauty pageant which celebrates hispanic culture, language and heritage.

The winner of Virreina Hispanoamericana in the same contest was Akisha Albert of Curacaco.

Local celebrities congratulated Marquez on her victory.

Mark Herras, boyfriend of Marquez, said on Twitter: “Congrats Ga!”

Earlier, Marquez said that her boyfriend couldn’t join her in Bolivia because the plane fare is very expensive.

“Every day may crown ang Philippines! Congratulations,” said Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach.

“Waking up to the Philippines winning a crown always makes my heart happy. Congratulations ladies!” said Miss World 2013 Megan Lynne Young.

“Congratulations Reina Teresita! Thank you for bringing pride to the Philippines. There were moments you doubted yourself because you don’t speak Spanish. But here you are. After dreaming of becoming a beauty queen like your aunt Melanie Marquez, who would have thought you could even bring home an international title. The first ever Asian to compete at Reina Hispano Americana,” said Jonas Gaffud, of the Aces and Queens beauty camp.

Aside from Marquez, Gaffud also trained Wurtzbach and Young.

“Congratz Winwyn..Mabuhay Filipinas,” said his father Joey.

In an exclusive interview, Besana has said that Marquez studied simple Spanish words and phrases for the competition.

“Let’s face it, hindi naman talaga s’ya nagsasalita ng Spanish. So ang ginawa namin pinakuha namin s’ya ng refresher course on Spanish language para hindi naman trying hard ang dating n’ya,” Besana added.

Marquez is a graduate of Southville International School and Colleges. Then she studied Bachelor of Science in Business Administration, major in Marketing Management at San Beda College Alabang.

She recently appeared on popular Kapuso primetime television series such as “Encantadia” and “Mulawin vs. Ravena.”

