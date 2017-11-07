San Lorenzo too much for Olivarez 5

By Jerome Lagunzad

Games Thursday

(Olivarez College gym)

12 noon — BulSU vs Lyceum-Batangas

2 p.m. — TIP vs Diliman College

Colegio de San Lorenzo reasserted its dominance over Olivarez College, 65-54, yesterday and gained a share of the top spot in the Universities and Colleges Basketball League (UCBL) Season 2 in Sucat, Parañaque City.

Benin native Soulemane Chabi Yo delivered his usual numbers of 25 points, 13 rebounds and two blocks but it was his local teammates who provided the spark in their big second canto surge that enabled the Griffins to pull away for good.



Jan Formento tallied eight of his 10 points in that decisive period where he teamed up with Charles Callano and John Rojas, who combined for eight, in leading CdSL’s to its fifth straight victory and 11th overall against a lone loss, tying idle defending champion Centro Escolar University.

While the Griffins continued to thrive offensively despite the absence of top local big man Jon Gabriel who was selected by TNT KaTropa at 11th overall in the recent PBA Rookie Draft, it was the team’s vaunted defensive pressure that pleased CdSL coach Boni Garcia.

“That’s been our calling card and I’m proud with the way my players have been embracing our true identity,” he said, smiling from ear to ear after CdSL limited Olivarez to just 10 points in the second period.

Richmon Sunga was the lone Olivarez player to score in double figures with 10 points as his more heralded teammates, including Noy Bermudes, Dwight Saguiguit and Paulo Castro, groped for form, hastening their downfall to its second straight loss.

In the other match, Diliman College vented its ire on eliminated University of Batangas, 87-64, to stop a four-game bleeding and earned a share of the third spot with Olivarez College.

Johnnel Bauzon played his finest game with game-highs of 25 points and seven steals while Senegalese center Adama Dikahite flexed enough muscles with 10 points, eight rebounds and five blocks as the Blue Dragons proved too strong for the outclassed Brahmans.

“I told my players that the Final Four starts for us today and I’m just glad that they responded well to the challenge,” said Diliman College coach Rensy Bajar, who got 33 points from the Blue Dragons off the Brahmans’ 30 errors behind their suffocating defensive pressure.

First Game

CdSL 65 — Chabi Yo 25, Formento 10, Sablan 9, Alvarado 6, Callano 6, Laman 4, Rojas 4, Vargas 1, Ancheta 0, Calizo 0, Gojar 0.

Olivarez College 54 — Sunga 12, Begaso 8, Castro 8, Saguiguit 8, Lalata 7, Solis 4, Almajeda 3, Bermudes 2, Geronimo 1, Maganga 1, Elie 0, Navarro 0, Prado 0, Rabe 0, Uduba 0.

Quarters: 14-13, 37-23, 57-38, 65-54.

