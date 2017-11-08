ASEAN partnership for change

1 SHARES Share Tweet

By: Senator Manny Villar

The Philippines is set to host next week the 31st ASEAN Summit, a semi-annual meeting of the leaders of the 10 countries comprising the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN). Our country is the chair for this year, the 50th anniversary of the regional association founded in 1967.

This is the second international summit of ASEAN leaders to be hosted by the Philippines this year following the 30th ASEAN Summit chaired by President Rodrigo Roa Duterte in Manila in April, 2017.



The meeting is designed to give ASEAN member states the opportunity to discuss common issues – regional trade, security, environment – and even issues that are contentious such as the South China Sea row.

It is an important venue for ASEAN leaders to forge unity in dealing with challenges that require common resolve.

Countries in Southeast Asia, and indeed the world, must work together in order to confront issues and challenges that affect them all, such as terrorism, economic development, migrant workers’ rights, environment, and income inequality.

This principle has been embedded in the ASEAN since its founding. The Bangkok Declaration eloquently explained the need to realize the “existence of mutual interests and common problems among countries of South-East Asia and of the need to strengthen further the existing bonds of regional solidarity and cooperation.” It is amazing how 50 years after, that same principle still holds true.

The Philippines was part of the original founding countries of ASEAN together with Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, and Thailand. Brunei would later join in 1984; South Vietnam in 1995; Laos and Myanmar in 1997; and Cambodia in 1999.

The ASEAN Community was established on the recognition of the virtue of regional cooperation and equitable partnership.

The Bangkok Declaration is the founding document of the ASEAN and it explicitly stated the objective of the regional organization “to accelerate the economic growth, social progress, and cultural development in the region through joint endeavours in the spirit of equality and partnership in order to strengthen the foundation for a prosperous and peaceful community of South-East Asian Nations.”

It also committed to “promote regional peace and stability through abiding respect for justice and the rule of law in the relationship among countries of the region and adherence to the principles of the United Nations Charter.”

As the ASEAN celebrates its 50th year under the chairmanship of the Philippines, it needs to grapple with global trends that seek to challenge the very principle for which it was founded.

The issue of ASEAN integration, for instance, comes at a time when some global developments have challenged the very foundation of economic globalization and regionalism. Brexit – the UK’s exit from the European Union – and a more inward looking US under President Donald Trump have espoused a seemingly opposite world view.

ASEAN is embarking on a difficult road to regional integration that maintains and respect national sovereignty and parity.

This is very important although very difficult. ASEAN has been a strong protector of national identity amidst foreign influence but at the same time it has promoted stronger regional ties. This is a delicate balancing act that will make ASEAN stronger in the future.

The Philippines’ hosting of the 31st ASEAN Summit comes at an opportune time as we have begun to assert our independence to the world.

Under the direction of President Roa Duterte, we have earned the respect of other countries. From a foreign policy of fear, we now have a foreign policy of equality. Previously we simply kowtow to foreign powers, now we assert our principles and interests even when they contradict the wishes of the so-called superpowers.

This has guided our relations with China, Japan, Russia, and the United States.

Let us hope that the 31st ASEAN Summit will be successful in advancing regional integration, economic and security cooperation, trade, and peaceful coexistence in the region and with our partners.

The theme of our chairmanship of ASEAN captures this perfectly – “Partnering for Change, Engaging the World.”

(For comments/feedback email to: mbvsecretariat@gmail or visitwww.mannyvillar.com. ph)

Related

comments