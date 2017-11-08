Bill to mark ‘Yolanda’ proposed

1 SHARES Share Tweet

By: Hannah Torregoza

As the nation holds its fourth year anniversary of Typhoon Yolanda, Senator Juan Edgardo “Sonny” Angara yesterday sought the passage of a measure that seeks to declare Nov. 8 as “Yolanda Commemoration Day” in remembrance of the devastation that struck the Eastern Visayas Region in 2013.



In Senate Bill No. 1596, Angara said Nov. 8 should be declared as a special non-working public holiday in Eastern Visayas and if approved, there shall be no classes and work in Tacloban City and the provinces of Leyte, Biliran, Southern Leyte, Northern Samar, Western Samar, and Eastern Samar on November 8 of every year.

The bill aims to remember the victims of the disaster and to honor those who worked in the recovery and rehabilitation efforts.

“It is very important that we, as a country, honor the memory of the dead and as well as the selflessness of those who worked tirelessly and contributed resources to help Eastern Visayas,” said Angara, who chairs the Senate committee on local government.

“Those who perished are not statistics and those who worked in the recovery and rehabilitation efforts are true heroes who should never be forgotten,” he added.

The senator said the nation carries “a duty to remember this part of our history that killed, injured and displaced thousands of Filipinos.

Related

comments