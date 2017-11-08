Christian Bables: ‘I have a thing for older girls’

1 SHARES Share Tweet

Actor Christian M. Bables has revealed that he prefers older women in a relationship.

“Meron po akong thing for older girls. Pero ngayon, ang mga nakaka crush-an ko lang naman ngayon mga Michelle Vito.

Crush lang po,” said Bables when asked about her crush, during an interview on “Tonight With Boy Abunda” on ABS CBN.

“Hindi po alam ito ng pamilya ko pero ‘yung last ko pong girlfriend she’s 38. And naging kami, 22 ako,” Bables added.

But the 24-year-old actor has said that he is single these days.

“Ngayon po siguro wala muna. Hanggang tingin-tingin lang muna. Hanggang stalk stalk muna.”

Bables rose to fame when he played a gay role opposite Paolo Ballesteros in the hit movie “Die Beautiful” where he won awards and got nominations from award-giving bodies.



Asked if he would still accept gay roles, Bables said: “As an actor, wala po akong pipiliin. Kahit na ano pa po yan. Kahit sunud-sunod. Ok lang po sa akin.

“Kaso po, siguro, meron pong mga decision ang management na kailangan ko pong sundin. Kasi alam ko po na mas alam nila ‘yung gagawin sa akin,” he said.

Bables appears in the horror flick “Ghost Bride” directed by Chito Roño.

When asked what it was like working with Roño, Bables said: “Si Direk Chito naman kapag may suggestion, very open naman po ‘yun, Hindi naman po agad sya magagalit.

“Pero dapat as an actor, mabigay ko kiung ano yung gusto nya at mai-parallel ko kung baga duon sa sarili kong understanding as an actor,” he added.

Bables also said that he hasn’t changed since he became famous in show business.

“Sa tingin ko po sa sarili ko, hindi po. Kasi ang pagiging malaki ang ulo tingin ko po ‘yung hindi na ikaw ‘yung malapitan, hindi ka na tao. Hindi po ako ‘yun.”

Facing the golden mirror, Bables said that he is “happy, contented, maraming mga tanong sa buhay sa ngayon pero I know mabibigyan ako ng sagot.”

Sought to give message to his father whom he is very close with, Bables said: “Eto po ako ngayon. Sana proud ka sa akin. Sobrang miss na kita.”

Related

comments