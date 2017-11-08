Drug probe ends today

By: Jeffrey Damicog

The Department of Justice (DoJ) is expected to wrap up today the preliminary investigation on the criminal complaints filed against those involved in the R6.4 billion illegal drugs shipment which was seized last May.



Former Bureau of Customs (BoC) Commissioner Nicanor Faeldon and his co-respondents in the case are set to file today their respective rejoinders in the case.

Since the complainants are not expected to seek to respond to the rejoinders, the panel of prosecutors conducting the preliminary investigation should declare the case submitted for resolution.

The DoJ conducted the preliminary investigation on the criminal complaints filed by the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) and the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) against Faeldon and other respondents.

The respondents are accused of drug importation and coddling of drug traffickers in violation of Republic Act 9165, the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

