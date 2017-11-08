Duterte, Putin meet in Vietnam

By: Genalyn D. Kabiling

DA NANG, Vietnam – There will be a friendly reunion of sorts between President Duterte and his idol on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Summit here.

President Duterte is expected to hold bilateral talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin tomorrow on efforts to further enhance bilateral economic and security relations, Foreign Affairs Undersecretary Manuel Teehankee said.



Duterte was scheduled to arrive in Vietnam last night to participate in the regional talks aimed at promoting regional economic integration and cooperation.

“It will be an opportunity for them to resume their discussions, as well as to express thanks for the commitment and aid of Russia in the Marawi crisis,” Teehankee said during a press conference ahead of the APEC economic leaders’ summit here. “I am sure the Marawi crisis will be one of the important topics of discussion, how to counter terrorism and radicalization,” he added.

Teehankee said the two leaders are also expected to discuss “the important factor of economic cooperation, which is the highlight of APEC and the increased potential of economics, business, and trade and investment between Russia and the Philippines.”

The last time Duterte and Putin met was during the Philippine leader’s shortened visit to Moscow last May. The Philippine leader expressed his admiration for the Russian leader as he sought to revitalize the country’s alliance towards Moscow and away from the United States.

The two leaders first met on the sidelines of the APEC summit in Peru in November 2016.

Apart from Russia, Duterte is expected to grab the opportunity to hold bilateral meetings with the leaders of Vietnam and Papua New Guinea during the regional summit, Teehankee said.

