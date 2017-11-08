‘Mayhem’: When hell breaks loose

By: Nestor Cuartero

JUST A THOUGHT: Nothings is scarier than the people who try to find easy answers to complicated questions. – Marjane Satrapi.



AFTER THE ‘WALKING DEAD’: Steven Yeun started filming “Mayhem” right after his character was killed in “The Walking Dead.”

His character is threatened to be infected with some deadly virus, although he doesn’t turn into a zombie.

Enrico Santos, head of Star Cinema’s New Media and Concept Development, says the film offers a whole new concept of a virus since the carrier kills his enemy.

“It is called the anger virus where one loses control of his fury and causes death to the subject of his anger.’’

“Mayhem” offers social commentary on corporate greed, office politics, hypocrisy.

CHILLS AND THRILLS: A dangerous virus, one that prevents the infected from controlling their inhibitions, is discovered in a corporate law building, the very same firm that recently cleared an infected man on murder charges.

When a quarantine is issued and the building is locked down, all hell breaks loose inside. A disgruntled employee (Steven) and an irate client (Samara Weaving) fight and kill their way to the top to have a word with the corrupt executives, who wronged them before time runs out.

“Mayhem”, classified as a horror-comedy, is directed by Joel Lynch, who earlier directed “Wrong Turn 2: Dead End.”

“Mayhem” is the Audience Award winner in the 2017 Chattanooga Film Festival.

Now showing.

