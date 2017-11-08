Santiago quits as DDB chief

By: Argyll Geducos

Dangerous Drugs Board (DDB) chairman Dionisio Santiago yesterday resigned on orders of President Duterte.

This was revealed by Santiago in an interview over ABS-CBN.

“Malacañang knows best. The boss is always right,” Santiago said.



It was also reported that Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea relayed Duterte’s instruction to Santiago.

However, Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque could not confirm the report.

“I have not received any information on this regard. No confirmation,” Roque said.

“Although I’ve heard that he has resigned, I have no formal information and official information in this regard.

We’re verifying it,” he added.

Santiago’s resignation came after his comment that the mega drug rehabilitation facility in Nueva Ecija was a “mistake”.

Santiago said last week that the facility is “ineffective” since it crowds the drug suspects together while cutting their ties from their families.

“That was a mistake. Ang problema, naging excited si President,” Santiago said in an interview over ANC last week.

“’Yung ginasta doon, puwedeng ginamit sa mga community based rehab yun, malilit which can only accommodate siguro mga 150 to 200,” he added.

